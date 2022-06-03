Thirty-two athletes have been called up to represent the Maltese National Team at the upcoming Championships of Small States of Europe (CSSE) 2022 that will be held on home soil next Saturday, June 11.

The athletes, who will be flying the Maltese flag in various disciplines on track and field, bring a mix of experience and youth as they prepare to face off stiff competition from 16 other European nations, including the likes of Georgia, Armenia and Moldova who will be represented by high calibre athletes including Olympic and World Championship finalists.

Some 350 athletes and officials are expected to take part in this year’s edition of the Games.

