Ultrarunner and athlete Stephen Sammut Nurminen has completed his latest and final challenge of the year - a 16-hour, 132.8 kilometre run on Friday.

For every 10 minutes he ran, meal preparation company Fortify Meals donated a meal to Soup Kitchen OFM in Valletta.

This means that 76 meals will be given to the homeless and people in need this Christmas as a result of Sammut Nurminen's challenge.

He previously told Times of Malta that Soup Kitchen OFM receives 70 to 90 meal requests per day. It costs the charity around €4,000 a week to feed homeless people.

Stephen Sammut Nurminen explaining the challenge during one of his earlier breaks. Video: Francesca Vincenti

The challenge

Sammut Nurminen ran four four-hour laps with a 15- to 30-minute break in between.

He started running at midnight and stopped at 5:30pm.

"The fact that I beat my 12 hours personal best makes me very happy, and that I know I'm helping people in need makes me even happier," he said after completing his run.

The distance he ran is equivalent to three full marathons plus another 6.8km.

With three pairs of shoes, snacks and drinks, Sammut Nurminen believed he was well equipped for the task. What he did not plan for, was his tracking watch coming to a halt just as he completed his 12th hour. That did not stop him however, and he continued tracking his time on his mobile phone.

While being mentally prepared and ready for the run, he suffered from muscle cramps and spasms in his last 30 minutes

Stephen Sammut Nurminen was joined by other runners during his final loops around the track. Photo: Giulia Magri

"Mentally I feel good, really good and my spirits are high, but unfortunately my leg suffered from cramps- but that is all part of the challenge," he told Times of Malta.

When it became too difficult, he was joined by other runners who pushed him to continue.

"A handful of runners joined me throughout the day, most of whom I never met which means my message was being shared."

And what are the rest of his plans for Christmas eve?

"Spending a quiet evening with my family - and putting my feet up," he said jokingly

Those who wish to donate to the Soup Kitchen can do so here.