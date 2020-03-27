Two animal lovers, who have a passion for sports and exercise, are offering to walk the dogs of elderly people who will be in lockdown from Saturday.

Ultra-triathlete Fabio Spiteri said he wanted to help elderly people who are worried about giving their pets daily exercise because of the coronavirus containment measures.

“I am an animal lover and I know how important it is to walk dogs. I also know many elderly people who have dogs and will be worried about the fact that they can’t walk them,” he said.

The health authorities announced on Thursday evening that 118,000 people will no longer be able to leave their house in a measure aimed at protecting vulnerable groups from contracting COVID-19. This includes those over the age of 65, pregnant women, and people with certain medical conditions. Those living with them must also go into lockdown.

Since the announcement, Times of Malta readers said they were worried about their pets, questioning if they can walk them during a lockdown. Meanwhile, Fabio shared a Facebook post telling people over 65 to contact him if they needed help walking their dogs.

Fabio and his friend Anthony Falzon – a cyclist who also loves animals – decided to do something that would help animals while also relieving a burden from the minds of elderly people who will not be allowed to leave their homes as from Saturday.

“We believe this is a time when everyone should help each other…. I am a coach and I currently don’t have work. So might as well do something to help others,” says Fabio who has four dogs, three cats and a rabbit.