Educational opportunities for migrant students are about to multiply after 1Run 1Race — which saw two friends run a gruelling 190km in 35 hours — raised €50,000, more than three times the original target.

Emboldened by the public’s response to their cause, hospitality consultant Claudio Camilleri and CEO Patrick Tabone had appealed for one final push, and the Alfred Mizzi Foundation stepped in to help them and round up the donations to 50k.

The runners said: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity and positivity generated by this event. We are particularly grateful to the Alfred Mizzi Foundation — it was the first major sponsor to commit right at the beginning of our fundraising efforts, and they have now come in to help us over the line and bridge the gap to €50,000.”

Every cent collected will go towards a specifically designed Education Support Programme run by JRS and Kopin Malta, which enables young migrants to access tuition, tablets, laptops, books, and covers their examination fees, among others.

Foundation chairman Julian Sammut said: “Our Foundation strongly believes in education for all, and we are happy to see Claudio and Patrick reach their ambitious target of €50,000 for this cause. We salute their partner NGOs Kopin and JRS for the important work they do in this field.”

Dominik Kalweit from Kopin said he was overwhelmed by what 1Run 1Race had achieved.

“The runners’ unbelievable endurance, their families’ and friends’ commitment to support them every step of the way; the many, many individuals and companies who showed they care for this cause… you all made a loud, clear and positive statement for solidarity with refugee children and youth in Malta.

JRS Malta director Katrine Camilleri said this feat would go a significant distance in enabling the organisation to continue supporting refugees along their journey of rebuilding their lives, and accessing the educational opportunities which are theirs by right.

“The drive of Claudio and Patrick to reach and exceed the targets they set for this gruelling challenge, along with the overwhelmingly public support, is a true testament to what happens when people come together meaningfully, in a spirit of human solidarity and kindness.”

Camilleri and Tabone had initially set out to conquer the Ultra Eiger Trail Alps in Switzerland, but COVID-19 had other plans, and the idea for 1Run 1Race was born.

The two completed the punishing run around the islands’ coastlines in suffocating heat on July 26, and encouraged by the positive energy towards their cause they decided to continue collecting donations until the end of August through https://www.1run.mt.

“We are grateful for every €1 donated from individuals and organisations, as well as all the sponsors who helped make this happen and enabled us to channel all the money towards a cause that is so close to our heart. A massive, heartfelt thank you to all.”