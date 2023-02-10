Malta’s athletics calendar reaches its first milestone of the season on Saturday with the Winter Championships providing athletes with an opportunity to impose their mark on the season and possibly qualify for the international events scheduled months ahead.

They will be also competing in the recently refurbished Matthew Micallef St John after its formal inauguration last week.

Some fast times are expected on the tartan track, with several exciting races scheduled on Saturday.

The 60m male race promises to be a scintillating high-speed encounter, with no less than seven athletes running below the 7.10s mark this season.

Among the women, on the same distance Carla Scicluna will measure herself against Claire Azzopardi in an exciting duel.

