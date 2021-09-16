Athletics coach Alberto Salazar’s four-year suspension for a series of doping violations was Thursday upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The 63-year-old former head of the now-shuttered Nike Oregon Project, best known for coaching Britain’s four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah, was suspended in 2019.

A four-year ban on physician and endocrinologist Jeffrey Brown, who worked alongside Salazar, was also upheld by the Lausanne-based body.

In a statement, CAS said Salazar and Brown had “committed a number of anti-doping rule violations (ADRVs) and has confirmed the four-year bans imposed on them”.

