Athletics coach Alberto Salazar’s four-year suspension for a series of doping violations was Thursday upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The 63-year-old former head of the now-shuttered Nike Oregon Project, best known for coaching Britain’s four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah, was suspended in 2019.
A four-year ban on physician and endocrinologist Jeffrey Brown, who worked alongside Salazar, was also upheld by the Lausanne-based body.
In a statement, CAS said Salazar and Brown had “committed a number of anti-doping rule violations (ADRVs) and has confirmed the four-year bans imposed on them”.
