Athletics Malta has announced a major reform in the organisation of non-stadia events aimed at improving the quality and athlete experience at these events through the establishment of a label series.

This announcement was made at the back of the recently granted approval by health authorities allowing such events to be organised once again.

In a seminar addressed to club representatives, Athletics Malta, as the sole body entitled to sanction such competitions, presented the new structure based on gold, silver and bronze labeling.

These events include classical road running races such as marathons, half-marathons, 10k and 5k races where official records can be attained, as well as non-classical events such as trail runs, mountain running, cross country races and atypical distances.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta