Athletics Malta held its annual general meeting last weekend during which the organisation looked back at its achievements and challenges throughout the past year while paving the way forward for its next 12 months of activity.

Addressing this year’s AGM, Andy Grech, Athletics Malta president, who was celebrating his first year at the helm of the organisation, explained how the main focus for the upcoming 12 months will be to increase athletes’ exposure to a higher level of competition.

This will be achieved through increased participation in international events and training camps as well as by attracting higher-level international athletes to train and run in Malta.

