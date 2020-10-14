Four Maltese long-distance runners have left Malta for Gydnia, Poland, where on Saturday they will be taking part in the World Championships on the Half Marathon distance.

Lisa Bezzina, Joelle Cortis, Charlton Debono and Stefan Azzopardi will be flying the Maltese flag in this important bi-annual event which had originally been scheduled earlier this year but postponed till October in view of the current coronavirus pandemic.

