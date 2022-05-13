Athletics Malta has embarked on a project in collaboration with European Athletics to try and put the sport on a stronger foundation for the future.

Officials from the European Athletics have travelled to Malta to discuss the governing body’s situation and have identified seven pillars on which the local governing body of athletics is now working to ensure Athletics Malta will operate better and provide a brighter future for the sport.

“This idea came about in 2021 when we were in Bulgaria for a competition and we met top officials from European Athletics,” president Andy Grech told the Times of Malta.

“After a lengthy discussion European Athletics came about with the idea of implementing a National Development Plan. European Athletics identified two helpers that came over to Malta where they carried out a large-scale exercise to investigate how the association operates.

“There were five other countries that were chosen and we were one of them and Malta was given priority.

