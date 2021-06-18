A contingent of 31 athletes are currently in Cyprus as this weekend they will represent Athletics Malta at the European Team Championships Third League in Limassol.

Maltese athletes will be up against Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Cyprus, Georgia, Luxembourg, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, San Marino and Serbia.

The top three countries will be promoted to the Second League.

Hosts Cyprus will be one of the favourites for promotion back into the Second League. Their team includes world finalists Milan Trajkovic (110m hurdles) and Apostolos Parellis (discus).

Serbia also have a formidable line-up with athletes such as Ivana Španović, who is the reigning world and European indoor champion.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta