Athletics Malta joined the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta, the Malta Basketball Association and the Malta Football Association in appealing to the government and the local health authorities to allow competitive events to resume within the parameters of reasonable safety.

“As the three sports associations have correctly mentioned, sport and physical recreation have been consistent in resulting in one of the lower categories for transmission and contamination,” Athletics Malta said.

“Furthermore, due to Athletics Malta always taking all the necessary precautions necessary to ensure a safe sporting environment, we believe that our track and field athletes’ face far less risk than any contact sport or sport practiced indoors.

