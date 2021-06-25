Athletics Malta has issued a statement to express its disappointment as the work carried out by the contractors for a complete resurfacing of the athletics track at the Matthew Micallef St John Stadium in Marsa left much to be desired.

In a statement, the local governing body said that the poor quality of work carried out at the venue resulted in a track failing to meet even the basic requirements, with a slippery surface, lack of safety elements and other deficiencies which as a result, failed to allow the association to secure a basic Level 1 approval for Malta’s main athletics stadium.

“As part of its efforts to improve the quality of the sporting facilities offered for the organisation of athletics events in Malta, Athletics Malta had in recent months initiated an independent tendering process of a complete resurfacing of the track at the Matthew Micallef St John Stadium in Marsa,” Athletics Malta said in a statement.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta