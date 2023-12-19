Athletics Malta has launched its Road Running Series for 2024, a three-legged competition that crowns Malta’s individual and club road running champion.

This year, Athletics Malta has developed a revised formula aimed at attracting the best Maltese talent while offering the opportunity for amateur and recreational runners to run alongside the country’s best.

The three races of the series which will crown Malta’s individual and club road running champions comprise two 10km races at Marsascala and Ta’ Qali, respectively January 7 and 28, with the decisive race being a 5km on March 3 in Ta’ Qali.

The three routes have been certified a World Athletics/AIMS Licenced course measurer, thus ensuring that any national or category records achieved on these routes will be eligible for inclusion in the association’s history books.

