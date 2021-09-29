Athletics executives, administrators, coaches, athletes, and other stakeholders took part in the first-ever Athletics Forum organised by Athletics Malta last weekend

The local governing body is looking to take the sport to the next level and various stakeholders in the sport were invited to contribute to the drafting of a National Development Plan for the Federation. The event was held at the Cavalieri Hotel in St Julian’s.

This process is being supported by European Athletics which chose Malta out of a total of 51 European states to carry out an individualised strategic development plan. During this event, the participants shared their views on the challenges and opportunities facing athletics and the changes required to develop the sport further.

