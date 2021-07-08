The Maltese athletics season reaches its climax this weekend with the National Championships being held at the Matthew Micallef St John Athletics Stadium in Marsa.

Following a gruelling year for elite Maltese athletes, with key events held within a restricted timeframe following the resumption of sporting activities in Malta, as well as participation in a number of international events, this is the final opportunity for athletes to shine and have one last go at breaking national records as well as seasonal or personal bests.

There are a number of athletes to watch out for this weekend who will be seeking one final consecration to a remarkable season.

