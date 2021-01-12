Andy Grech, the president of the Malta Amateur Athletics Association, is our guest for the fourth episode of our talks show Sports Talk.

The newly-elected president of Athletics Malta discusses with Times of Malta Sports Editor Valhmor Camilleri the local governing body’s proposal to turn the Matthew Micallef St John Athletics track at Marsa into a world-class facility that will house among others wet and dry rehabilitation facilities, a sports science centre, physiotherapy areas and a state of the art weightlifting room.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

During the interview, Grech says that the project would be an important medium for Maltese sport to make that leap in quality and help Maltese athletes achieve success on the international scene.

