Athletics Malta has concluded two important international agreements that will secure a brighter future for the sport in Malta and provide better opportunities for Maltese athletes abroad.

The agreements were reached during a visit of an Athletics Malta delegation led by president Andy Grech and secretary-general Aldrin Cassar in Sofia, Bulgaria, where they met high-ranking officials from European Athletics and the Balkan Athletic Federation.

The first agreement was reached with the Balkan Athletic Federation, which will see Malta being nominated for membership within this same body.

