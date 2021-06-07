Malta has won two gold medals at the Athletics Championships of Small States of Europe held in Serravalle, San Marino.

A 15-athlete delegation represented the country in this biennial event, which was postponed from last year and is now in its third edition since the inaugural championship was held in Malta five years ago.

Malta’s first gold came from Claire Azzopardi in the long jump with a leap of 6.02m.

For Azzopardi, this was her first jump beyond six metres, making her only the third Maltese female athlete to clear the distance. She is also the first local athlete to ever win gold at this event.

