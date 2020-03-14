Andre Schembri’s dream of wrapping up his playing career with a trophy were dashed by ATK as the Kolkatta-based side beat Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the Indian Super League final played in Goa on Saturday.

The Malta striker was named in Owen Coyle’s starting formation in his farewell match after earlier last week he had announced that he was retiring from the game.

Chennaiyin progressed to the final after a thrilling semi-final victory over Goa but there was no fairytale ending for Schembri’s team as the Blues were made to pay for missing several scoring opportunities by ATK who lifted the Indian Super League title for a third time.

Javi Hernanded put ATK ahead after only ten minutes of play.

But Chennaiyin fought back strongly and created several scoring opportunities but were denied by an inspired performance by ATK goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya who produced a string of fine saves, including a fine diving save on Schembri’s thumping header.

After the break, Chennaiyin’s task became even more difficult when Edu Garcia doubled his team’s lead on 48 minutes.

A Chennaiyin fan holds a flag depicting Andre Schembri before Saturday's final.

Chennaiyin kept fighting and they managed to pull a goal back when Nerijus Valskis fired the ball home.

Fourteen minutes from time, Coyle withdrew Schembri for Dragos Firtulescu and although Chennaiyin laid siege to their opponents’ goal it was ATK who killed off the match with a third goal in stoppage time through Dario Vidosic.