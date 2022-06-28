Lucky Atlanta Braves fans who have scored tickets to their games ought to know a thing to two about parking in or near the ballpark. Getting Atlanta Braves parking before heading to the stadium is crucial if you want to avoid hassles in the process.

The Atlanta Braves are NL East Division members who compete in MLB (Major Baseball League) and play their home games in Truist Park, situated 10 miles northwest of Atlanta, Cumberland, Georgia. They were founded as Boston Red Stockings in 1871 in Boston, Massachusetts, and stand as the oldest franchise in the US professional sports category. Having garnered thousands of fans, the Braves’ games are some of the most attended every year. Therefore, it is advised that fans remain vigilant in terms of getting their game tickets as well as a Atlanta Braves parking pass and book them in advance.

The Braves will compete soon with Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals, Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, and Boston Red Sox, among others. So get your Atlanta Braves VIP Parking soon if you don’t want to get stuck in the parking lot and miss precious moments at the games.

Truist Park parking

There are several parking spots (around 14,000) you can choose from near Truist Park. Whether you’re from the city or a different area, you can conveniently book Atlanta Braves garage parkings online. Since different parking lots are open for different hours and come at different rates, we’ve grouped them into different categories for you to select one easily.

A-List

Club members and season ticket holders who wish to park their vehicles closest to the ballpark can check the Orange and Delta decks. Lots 9 and 11 are dedicated to A-list attendees and are just a few minutes away from the stadium. However, you should purchase the permit before the game day, as drive-up parking isn’t permitted. Ensure to reach the spot two hours in advance if you want to avoid congestion. While the Delta Deck, Battery Orange Deck, and Delta Valet Parking open four hours before the first pitch, Braves Lot 11 and 9 open at 5:30 pm during the weekdays and four hours before the first pitch on weekends.

Shuttle parking

Fans who wish to cut their parking costs can park their vehicles further away from the venue and opt for a shuttle to get to the ballpark. For such instances, you can park at Lockheed/Dobbins, Braves Lot E47, E50, E51, E52, S65, and S68.

Public parking

Red Deck, Braves Lot N29, E31, E35, E41, and E43 are 10 to 15 minutes walk away from the park and are available for the general public to book. They all open four hours before the first pitch, and the E31 lot opens two hours before the first pitch on weekends.

Tailgating

If you’re looking forward to enjoying a meal outside Truist Park, you should know that tailgating is permitted only in the Braves Lot N29. Remember that you cannot use grills and open flames to cook, and the lot is accessible for only two hours after the game.

ADA parking

Members with disabilities who have a valid parking permit for disabled people can head over to the Red Deck and N29 lot for parking. These Atlanta Braves VIP Parking lots offer ADA parking for people with disabilities. Fans are highly advised to pre-purchase the parking spot, which can be done using a credit card.

In case you missed out on the Atlanta Braves VIP Parking tickets online, you can try for the parking lots like Dobbins/Lockheed, Red Deck, E32, E35, N25, N29, E41, E42, AND E43 for onsite payment via a credit card on game day.

Where to buy Atlanta braves VIP parking

There are various places you can get Atlanta Braves VIP Parkinges from while planning to attend an event at the Truist Park. One of the first options is the official website of the team. As the day of the game you’re excited about approaches, you can head to the Braves’ website and purchase your parking tickets.

You can also get the tickets from reliable secondary marketplaces and ticket resellers. Make sure to compare the prices as the prices usually vary from one site to another. You should also see that you’re not delaying too long in securing the Atlanta Braves VIP Parking tickets as they can sell out during big game days.

How much are Atlanta Braves parking tickets?

The prices of parking tickets vary according to the parking lot type, location, distance from the stadium, and various other factors. Typically, they start at $25 per ticket and can $50. You can find out the current prices by heading to their official site or any reliable secondary website and checking the prices according to the lots.