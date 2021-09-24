Over 20 employees of Atlas Insurance recently spent a day cleaning various coastal areas in Malta as part of the company’s voluntary leave day initiative. A total of 51 bags of plastic and sea debris were collected from various seaside locations on the north-western coast.

During the clean-up, the team collected floating debris from the sea, from the seabed and swam to the coast to collect rubbish there, before bringing it back to their respective boats.

The team was then treated to lunch courtesy of Atlas and took some time off to enjoy the rest of the day at sea.

“We are passionate about the environment we live in and the contribution we can make, however small, to help rid the sea from the harmful plastic and other debris,” Jackie Attard Montalto, chief human resources officer, said.

“This is part of our well-being strategy, which looks at our people holistically to ensure we contribute positively to all aspects of people’s lives, dedicating significant resources to our people’s well-being and our contribution to our society.”

“This was one of our first team building events after the long months of lockdown and restrictions, and it was great to return and be able to enjoy each other’s company while doing something so beneficial and satisfying,” she continued.

“I thank all those involved and my colleagues for their sterling work.”

This has been the second clean-up this summer. Last month, a few team members carried out a similar initiative and managed to collect over 34 bags of plastic and sea debris. That clean-up was inspired by fitness instructor Mark Galea Pace, who this summer embarked on a three-day solo clean-up challenge around the Maltese islands to raise awareness about marine litter. Galea Pace himself took part in that initiative.

Atlas offers its employees the possibility to take extra annual leave days, known as voluntary leave days, to contribute towards various causes and in line with the company’s ESG drive towards sustainability and environmental initiatives.

In 2020, prior to the pandemic, Atlas Insurance had teamed up with the environment rejuvenation movement Saġġar and contributed in a hands-on manner towards this national initiative aimed at planting one million trees in Malta. Four teams from Atlas, amounting to over 60 people, spent a working day at Saġġar’s working facility in Wardija, and the days off were given as one of the two extra voluntary leave days provided by the company.