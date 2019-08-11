The Atlas Insurance Social Club organised its annual Treasure Hunt for all Atlas Group employees. This year’s activity had a Game of Thrones theme.

Fourteen teams and a total of 70 employees searched for the clues spread all over Lija and its surroundings, ending with a dinner at a band club, during which the winning team, named House Stark, was announced.

The team was made up of Owen Ciantar, Graziella Desira, Sandra Coleiro and Clive Mifsud.