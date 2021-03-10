As part of the employee well-being programme of Atlas Insurance, Christopher Barbara recently delivered an interactive and informative online session about the COVID-19 vaccine to the team.

Barbara is clinical chairperson for the Pathology Department at Mater Dei Hospital. He is also a medical microbiologist and virologist and has a special interest in vaccinology. Over the past year, he has become a household name when it comes to media interviews and information sessions related to the pandemic.

The aim of the webinar was for Barbara to explain the science behind the COVID-19 vaccines. Throughout the session, he answered the questions addressed to him by the employees on the virus, its variants and the vaccination itself.

We believe in regular, two-way communication

Over the past year, Atlas has organised various information sessions for its employees and business partners on the medical and psychological aspects of COVID-19, especially with the changed dynamic of work from home.

“We believe in regular and two-way communication with our team, especially during such challenging times where our people are working in a completely different dynamic.

“These sessions are proving to be very useful and interactive. We believe that as an ethical employer and as a healthcare insurer, we have a duty of care to our employees, and ensure we keep them informed on the developments relating to the pandemic,” Jackie Attard Montalto, chief human resources officer at Atlas Insurance, said.

Atlas continues to ensure that the highest levels of infection prevention are maintained at all times for both its employees and clients. The use of online services for policy renewals, claims and general enquiries is encouraged.