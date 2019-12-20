Seven teams put their trivia skills to work during a recent quiz night organised by the Atlas Group Social Club. The teams, made up of Atlas employees and family members, enjoyed a fun night out at sports bar Extra Time in Mosta.

The winning team, with a grand total of 190 points was composed of six members: Margherita Cachia, Vinay Aarohi, Byron Magri, Glenn Mercieca, Ivan Distefano and Luke Aarohi.

The Atlas Social Club organises various events during the year, including the popular annual treasure hunt, summer events, quiz nights and Christmas party. These events give employees the opportunity to enjoy each other’s company in an informal and relaxed atmosphere.