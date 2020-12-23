Atlas Healthcare Insurance Agency is celebrating the 10th anniversary since it launched its 24/7 support service.

Back in 2010, Atlas was one of the first insurance firms to offer comprehensive round-the-clock assistance to its clients, which has now evolved to include several unique services.

The healthcare insurance customer service is available through live chat, phone and e-mail as well as in person through its branch network. The company operates several 24/7 helplines, which means that specialised assistance is always just a click or phone call away.

“In today’s fast-moving world, it is more important than ever to be there for our clients whenever they need us most. These services have been evolving steadily since launching our emergency 24/7 hospital admission service, way back in 2010,” Catherine Calleja, managing director of Atlas Healthcare, said.

“Now, 10 years later, we are still going strong with comprehensive assistance being offered by our dedicated teams across multiple channels,” she added.

“I thank all our colleagues for their hard work, especially throughout this difficult last year. We appreciate that it is not always easy to be available around the clock and we are immensely grateful for our professional staff and medical support who have contributed to making this possible.”

Atlas Healthcare policies provides a number of benefits, including the aforementioned 24/7 claims emergency support service, GP assistance service, and health information helpline, as well as a dedicated cancer care service, community nursing cover, and a second medical opinion service on certain plans.

For more information, call on 2132 2600 or visit www.atlas.com.mt/insurance/health/.