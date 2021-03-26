Atlas Healthcare Insurance Agency Ltd has recently been licensed by the MFSA to act as agent for IVALIFE Insurance Ltd, which is a new life insurance company equally owned by Atlas Insurance PCC Ltd, APS Bank plc, Gasan Mamo Insurance Ltd and MaltaPost plc.

Atlas Healthcare is well placed to offer life insurance services. In fact, as the leading group health insurance providers in Malta, the Atlas team has close relationships with its clients and enjoys an excellent reputation with the business and corporate sector.

Atlas Healthcare excels in the area of employee benefits, and apart from health insurance, has pioneered the launch of standalone dental insurance locally and, more recently, ICAS International Employee Assistance Programmes.

Catherine Calleja, managing director of Atlas Healthcare, said: “Adding the provision of life insurance for our clients was an important step to take for our group. Obtaining the agency licence will allow us to be able to offer a full service both to the group health and individual markets, strengthening the Atlas Group’s position as a one-stop-shop for all insurance needs. We look forward to working closely with the IVALIFE team to offer our clients this excellent product range.”

IVALIFE and Atlas Healthcare have been providing extensive training to the Atlas Healthcare team on group life business and individual life protection products that can be used for mortgage protection, family protection and also as key person insurance.

“Our aim is to build long-term, successful relationships with our distributors and to enable them to deliver value to their clients. This strong partnership, built on expertise and reputation, will provide a tech-enabled customer experience, more flexibility with products and the ongoing drive to remain innovative in addressing customer needs,” Reuben Zammit, CEO of IVALIFE, said.