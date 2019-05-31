As part of its sponsorship of the ‘Music in Malta – from Prehistory to Vinyl’ project, Atlas Insurance organised a tour for its employees at the exhibition held at the Mdina Cathedral Museum.

Held recently, the Music in Malta project highlighted the wealth of musical instruments and sounds associated with the Maltese culture, their development locally and within the Mediterranean, and the influences that have helped to shape them. The project, spearheaded by Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti, included a number of music performances, talks, exhibitions and workshops.

During the visit, Atlas Insurance employees were given an introduction to the project, after which they were able to enjoy the exhibition at their leisure.

This exhibition was guest-curated by Anna Borg Cardona, one of the leading authorities in Malta’s national music history and traditional musical instruments.

“Atlas is proud to have supported Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti in this fascinating and informative project, which shone a light on our musical heritage, and gave the public the opportunity to view and learn about facets of our history which are less well-known,” said Jackie Attard Montalto, marketing and HR manager of Atlas Group.