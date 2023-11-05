Atlas Insurance has inaugurated a GEO-INF Rainwater Recovery Facility at De La Salle College. The GEO-INF project involves the installation of innovative technology designed by Ing. Marco Cremona in a number of schools, to channel rainwater from the roofs of school buildings directly to the water table and replenish groundwater levels.

The project is being financed through the Atlas Community Involvement Fund that was set up to provide a clear and transparent framework through which Atlas Insurance identifies and supports well-developed projects.

Spearheaded by executive director and company secretary Catherine Calleja, and administered by a committee of representatives from various departments within Atlas Insurance, the fund also provides a structured platform to maximise Atlas Group’s contribution to a wide range of community engagement projects.

The Minister for Public Works and Planning, Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, attended the inauguration of the GEO-INF project in the presence of Atlas Insurance CEO Matthew von Brockdorff, who presided over the event, Stephen Cachia, the director of Educational Mission at De La Salle College and Cremona.

In his speech, Minister Zrinzo Azzopardi praised this initiative and called for more sustainable alternatives to be found for the utilisation of our country’s natural resources such as fresh water.

He said: “The environmental goals of our country are all our responsibility, and projects of this kind are very encouraging for our society because we are also seeing the private sector contributing to the work of the government to conserve rainwater.”

Zrinzo Azzopardi also spoke about the government’s commitment regarding Green Stormwater Infrastructures (GSI) with the aim of achieving the European Union’s environmental targets for carbon neutrality by 2050.

Addressing the event, Atlas Insurance CEO Matthew von Brockdorff said: “Atlas Insurance is very pleased to be supporting a project that addresses one of society’s most pressing issues, the sustainability of resources, and in this particular case, water resources.

“The GEO-INF project, that is aligned with the sustainable development goal 6 ‒ clean water and sanitation, is purposely being installed in schools in order to contribute to the personal and educational growth of students, and also to have a broader positive impact on communities, the environment and society as a whole by shaping responsible, informed, and engaged citizens.”

Cachia spoke about the significance of the environmental principles that the college aims to impart to its students. He also referred to the active involvement of students in hands-on approaches, such as their participation in initiatives like Eco Champions and EkoSkola.

The event came to an end with a presentation delivered by Cremona, during which he explained the operating principles and technology behind the GEO-INF project, and a visit to the site of the installation. Here rainwater from the college’s roofs is gathered in a tank connected to a gravel filter and an infiltration borehole that channels water into the aquifers. Students had the opportunity to ask questions to Cremona.