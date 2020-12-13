Atlas Insurance has been awarded the prestigious certificate of Employer of Choice for 2020 by Business Leaders Malta (BLM), alongside three other companies.

The award was granted following a rigorous judging process which assessed the participating companies’ employee engagement and satisfaction efforts.

BLM’s Employer of Choice Certificate recognises top performing companies for their outstanding employee experience and positive work culture and is only awarded to companies who meet the strict benchmark criteria set by Esprimi’s rigorous scientific study Employee’s Voice.

As part of this process, participating companies must complete a strict research exercise and meet the required high standard in order to achieve the certification. The research assesses and quantifies the attitudes and perceptions that employees have of their employers across nine crucial domains.

The domains explore various aspects including the level of care, recognition, communication and team cohesiveness, leadership effectiveness, focus on performance management and commitment to employee development and company culture.

“Research across these diverse facets is crucial for Atlas to achieve its objective of continually improving employee experience and identifying areas for development and future strategy,” Jackie Attard Montalto, chief human resources officer at Atlas Insurance, said.

“In addition to providing a comprehensive snapshot of engagement levels across the company, this data further supports other initiatives in the areas of mental health and employee wellness, both of which are core values behind the Atlas employee brand,” she said.

“We are truly honoured to receive this certificate from BLM. We aim to be an employer of choice by virtue of the values we uphold and the way we engage as a team at Atlas in our aspiration to delight both our employees and our customers,” she added.