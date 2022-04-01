Atlas Insurance has spearheaded and participated in a series of initiatives to support Ukrainians in cities under siege during this devastating time of war, and to help its staff members deliver their services to clients in a time of uncertainty.

A donation of €11,500 comprised of contributions from Atlas and its employees, was made to SOS Malta, whose volunteers are providing aid in Romania, Ukraine and Malta respectively. Money collected for this initiative will support SOS Malta continue its valuable work. Locally, SOS Malta volunteers are supporting displaced families arriving in Malta find host families, providing them with SIM cards and public transport passes, and collaborating with Refugee Agencies with experience in this area, amongst others. TeamAtlas members were also encouraged to volunteer with SOS Malta through Atlas’ programme of volunteering leave.

“We are proud of TeamAtlas for once again stepping up and showing kindness and generosity in turbulent times, not only to Ukrainians but to Maltese organizations already lending a helping hand to the war-torn nation,” said Jackie Attard Montalto, chief HR officer at Atlas.

TeamAtlas participated in a session on managing stress and anxiety in response to political uncertainty on March 16, which was held by ICAS International, a leading provider of health and wellbeing services and critical incident support. The aim of this session was to equip staff members with the tools they need to look after their own mental wellbeing during this time, and to still be able to help clients who might need extra support and care.

On March 29, Atlas Healthcare hosted the Leadership tools for supporting teams during times of crisis and conflict webinar to help HR, managers and team leaders gain the necessary skills to properly manage employees operating in a state of crisis or heightened anxiety. The webinar was delivered by Kim Mussman, an ICAS International Masters Level Clinician and was also open to members of the Malta Chamber of Commerce and the general public. Atlas is currently spearheading the cross-sectoral Health and Wellness Committee within The Malta Chamber, which is chaired by Atlas Healthcare managing director Catherine Calleja.

To learn more about how you can support those impacted by the conflict in Ukraine, visit http://www.sosmalta.org/.