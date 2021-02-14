Over the Christmas period, Atlas Insurance and its employees raised funds through donations in aid of three NGOs in order to help alleviate the negative impact that COVID-19 had on the fundraising opportunities of these organisations.

In total, Atlas donated a total of €7,500. The NGOs benefitting from this donation are the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation, Caritas and the Association for Abandoned Animals (AAA).

“Every Christmas is a time of giving and the last one was a particular one as many people faced increased hardships due to the ongoing pandemic. Team Atlas has done a great job, as we do every year, in contributing funds to organisations that are in need of help. We were particularly pleased that our team collected a record amount this year when it was so needed,” Matthew von Brockdorff, managing director and CEO of Atlas Insurance, said.

He added: “We know that the last year has been challenging for everyone, especially for NGOs that were determined to continue operating despite having less funds due to limitations on fundraising initiatives. We are sure these three organisations will make good use of the funds for the benefit of the communities they serve.”