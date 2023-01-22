Atlas Insurance together with its employees embarked on a festive season drive, consisting of several initiatives to support the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation.

TeamAtlas collected funds over the festive period, which was then topped up to €2,000 by the company.

Atlas further donated two laptops to help the foundation bolster the logistical aspect of its operations.

Moreover, employees participated in a reverse advent calendar (RAC) campaign in which non-perishable foodstuff was collected at Atlas’s head offices and branches to help stock up the foundation’s food banks.

Besides offering material support, over 20 members of TeamAtlas availed themselves of the company’s allocation of volunteering leave in January to work for a number of hours at the foundation’s warehouse by assisting in the sorting and packaging of the food boxes that would then be delivered to those in need.

Matthew von Brockdorff, managing director and CEO of Atlas Insurance, joined the volunteering initiative andsaid: “We are very proud to support the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation’s endeavours through the enthusiastic participation of our members of staff. These initiatives encourage the company to keep supporting worthy causes that alleviate the hardship endured by the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Barbara Caruana, Foodbank Lifeline Foundation manager, commented: “We are so grateful to have been supported by Atlas Insurance during our RAC campaigns. This year it was a pleasure to welcome them to our stores and we thank them for all their hard work. When we work together, it helps us to help others.”

The Foodbank Lifeline Foundation receives referrals from care professionals within several officially recognised organisations.

Volunteers provide families or individuals facing a short-term crisis with food supplies once a week for a maximum period of six weeks.

To learn more about what they do, and how you can support, visit: www.foodbanklifeline.com/