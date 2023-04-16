Atlas Insurance recently presented a donation of €4,500 to SOS Malta in aid of the victims of the devastating earthquakes that recently struck Turkey and Syria.

Members of Team Atlas responded with great generosity to the company’s appeal for contributions towards this cause, and the donations raised were matched by the company.

Jackie Attard Montalto, chief human resources officer of Atlas Insurance, said: “We’re very proud of our team members who without fail respond to the company’s fundraising initiatives in aid of worthy causes, such as the plight of earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria. Inspired and encouraged by the spirit of human solidarity displayed by our employees, Atlas Insurance matched the amount collected and presented a much-needed donation to SOS Malta.”

SOS Malta CEO Claudia Taylor East thanked Atlas Insurance for its donation. SOS Malta’s second mission to the Hatay region, on the border between Turkey and Syria, left Malta on March 12 to assist local NGOs and UNHCR in setting up tents equipped with a toilet, bedding, wood stove and food supplies for the earthquake victims. Two tents were also set up to host a classroom and to offer health assistance.