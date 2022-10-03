Atlas Insurance has once again organised ‘Atlas Day’ for its employees at Xara Lodge in Rabat.

This was the first Atlas Day held since the pandemic. The entire team spent a day out of the office to rest and enjoy themselves, while listening to talks by local industry leaders, socialising through team-building activities and sharing ideas on the day’s theme, which was 'The Future of Work'.

Following a meet-and-greet over coffee, tea and healthy snacks, Matthew von Brockdorff, managing director and CEO of Atlas Insurance, kicked off proceedings with a series of talks covering the changes the firm has gone through over the years.

“I wanted to share my journey within the company with TeamAtlas, including how I adapted to the numerous changes and challenges that the insurance sector has faced as well as the new ways of working, which we know have been rather significant in light of the COVID-19 pandemic," Von Brockdorff said.

"I also wanted to share with TeamAtlas the importance of agility in organisational and personal change and I was pleased with the healthy exchange and sharing of positive stories we had during the sessions,” he added.

Chief human resources officer Jackie Attard Montalto spoke about the job skills required in the changing world, and how to approach change to survive and thrive.

It’s a very interesting challenge for companies to create jobs which offer service which goes beyond client expectations, and at the same time creating the same experience for their own employees

“Growing up in and moving into a completely different world, we often find mismatches between expectations and reality, across all generations. It’s a very interesting challenge for companies to create jobs which offer service which goes beyond client expectations, and at the same time creating the same experience for their own employees – a work experience which allows people to grow in a positive, supportive work environment,” she said.

Katrina Grech, COO of Mdina International, was invited as a guest speaker to share with TeamAtlas her views on leadership and the future of work, particularly highlighting the concept of servant leadership. Business coach and managing director of Vistage Malta, Nathan Farrugia, gave a presentation on intrapreneurship, its ties to self-development and openness to change.

In line with Atlas’ strong interest in ESG, a tour of the Xara Gardens was organised, during which TeamAtlas was exposed to the way the Xara Collection is growing its own crops through consultation between the farmers and the chefs within the group, creating a farm to fork system, by adopting a combination of regenerative farming and aquaponics.

The rest of the day was dedicated to recreation, filled with fun activities which allowed many Atlas team members who had not seen each other for many months to reconnect and getting to know new members.

The team enjoying Atlas Day.