Atlas Insurance has joined Lava Rewards to become the first service-based company to form part of the highly-successful rewards programme.

Lava Rewards is a rewards programme which allows customers the possibility of collecting and redeeming points from 57 outlets across 19 top brands ranging from restaurants, fashion, home, tech, games and toys. The programme now also includes Atlas Insurance.

Customers of Atlas can now earn and redeem points on their personal motor insurance, whether it is through Atlas’s network of branches, Tied Insurance Intermediaries or online platform. These points can also be utilised at the several outlets partnered with Lava Rewards.

Atlas will be encouraging its customers to sign up via the Lava Rewards mobile app or website. The collection and redemption of points is instant via the Lava mobile app or card. To commemorate the launch of this initiative, Atlas Insurance also took the opportunity to extend a gift of free points to its employees, TeamAtlas.

“We believe that we could all do with a little bit extra, especially during these challenging times,” Robert Micallef, chief commercial officer of Atlas Insurance, said.

“While customer service, trust and integrity remain the main reasons why people choose Atlas, we believe that it is always nice to get rewarded for your loyalty. Lava Rewards provides a wide selection of great brands, with something sure to please everyone,” he continued.

Daniela Papagiorcopulo, e-commerce manager of Lava Rewards, added: “We are excited to introduce Atlas Insurance to our Lava Rewards family. We are confident this will be a welcomed addition by our customers. We are constantly evolving Lava Rewards with the launches of new brands and introduction of attractive features on the App to provide our customers with the best experience.”

For more information, contact Atlas Insurance on 2343 5363, e-mail info@atlas.com.mt or visit the dedicated page at www.atlas.com.mt/lava.