Atlas Insurance was instrumental in the opening of the Adolescents’ Room within the Rainbow Ward at the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre at Mater Dei Hospital, with a donation of €11,000 given to Puttinu Cares.

Atlas joined several other Maltese businesses and organisations in helping Puttinu Cares set up this room, in which adolescents and young adults can take a break from the hospital environment and play games, watch TV, listen to music, study or even sit for exams.

The room consists of a chill-out area, a games console and screen set-up, computers, musical instruments and other facilities need for leisure and studies. Apart from the financial donation for this room, Atlas had, in the past, donated kitchenware for the Rainbow Ward.

David Cassar, marketing manager at Atlas Insurance, said: “We are very proud to have offered a helping hand to the Rainbow Ward team as well as Puttinu Cares and we are honoured to have been part of this project.”

Rennie Zerafa, CEO of Puttinu Cares thanked Atlas Insurance for its contribution.

“We remember exactly that day when we had a meeting at the Rainbow Ward, and Atlas Insurance came up with this initiative to sponsor a room. We are so grateful that with the enthusiasm and perseverance of Atlas, this dream has come true. Altas Insurance is making a big difference to the quality of life of many adolescent patients who go through cancer treatment.”