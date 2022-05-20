Atlas Insurance has opened a new branch in St George’s Street, Naxxar, offering the company’s full range of products and services including motor, home, travel and business insurance.

The Naxxar branch, located within close proximity to Naxxar’s parish church and Tal-Balal Road, was officially opened on May 2.

Keith Tanti, chief officer of personal insurance operations, said: “Atlas Insurance is growing its branch network in line with its commitment of being a leader in customer experience when it comes to insurance services.

“This new branch offers the facility of on-the-spot vehicle damage inspections following an accident and, therefore, will also serve as a surveying hub.

“We have also enhanced our digital presence to allow clients to manage their insurance needs online, through our live chat or phone service. No matter our clients’ needs, we are here to help.”

A social gathering was also organised to commemorate the opening of Atlas’ 11th branch in Malta. Naxxar mayor Anne Marie Muscat Fenech Adami and parish priest Fr David Gauci were among the guests.

“We look forward to welcoming new customers from the Naxxar community and nearby areas to our latest branch as well as existing clients who will find it more convenient to receive our services from this location,” said Julian Somerville, senior associate – personal insurance, who mans the Naxxar branch.

“Together with my colleagues at TeamAtlas, we are committed to remain close to our customers and ensure that managing their insurance needs is a simple, easy and pleasant experience,” he said.

The new Naxxar branch is open Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 1pm and from 3.30 to 6.15pm, as well as every last Saturday of the month between 8.30am and 1pm.

Atlas Insurance also has branches in Ta’ Xbiex, Birkirkara, Cospicua, Mosta, Paola, Rabat, San Ġwann, Skyparks in Luqa, St Paul’s Bay and Żebbuġ.

For enquiries, contact TeamAtlas on 2343 5800 or send an e-mail to naxxar@atlas.com.mt.