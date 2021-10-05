For the third year running, Atlas Insurance is raising awareness of the importance of good mental health during the month of October.

Taking a step back and reflecting about one’s personal mental well-being and that of others is one of the important messages that Atlas Insurance wants to convey during the month.

In fact, Atlas is engaging with its stakeholders, in particular its employees and clients, and will be organising a number of webinars this month as part of this initiative.

“World Mental Health Day is being marked on October 10 [Sunday] by the World Health Organisation and our company, for the third consecutive year, has embarked on a month-long programme of activities to make sure our stakeholders remain cognisant of the fact that mental health is a vital part of our well-being. We all know how stress and anxiety, both at work and in our personal lives, can affect our well-being. In addition, the pandemic has heightened such pressures and we have to be aware of the importance of mental well-being, as well as ways of how one can deal with such issues and help others,” Catherine Calleja, managing director at Atlas Healthcare, said.

She added: “Mental Health Awareness month reflects Atlas’s values and commitment to promote well-being and provide added value to our clients and employees.”

Throughout October, a 30-day Mental Health Guide developed by ICAS will be shared by Atlas on its social media channels as well as among its employees. A similar initiative was launched last year and was very well-received.

Together with ICAS, Atlas will also be organising a series of engaging webinars for #TeamAtlas which will cover various topics and will address the needs of both employees and the company’s leadership team.

In addition, Atlas will be continue collaborating with the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry on this theme by organising a webinar for the firm’s clients and partners, as well as the Malta Chamber members.

As part of the company’s partnership agreement signed in 2020 with the Malta Chamber, Atlas Insurance is spearheading the cross-sectoral Health and Wellness Committee. With the formation of this committee, the business community stands to benefit from a better exchange of insights and policies between various stakeholders, so as to raise the bar in terms of the importance of work-life balance and the physical and psychological well-being of employees and businesses.

ICAS is a global 24/7 international Employee Assistance Programme (EAP), provided by Atlas Healthcare, which provides unlimited direct access to psychologists for employees and their families, as well as local face-to-face counselling, legal and financial helplines and support for HR and line managers. For more inforamtion, visit www.atlas. com.mt/icas.