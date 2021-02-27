Atlas Insurance has renewed its main sponsorship with Melita FC for the forthcoming seasons. The sponsorship relation between the insurance company and the football club dates back to 2009.

As a result of the renewed agreement, Atlas is the main sponsor of the football club at all levels − from the youth section to the senior team as well as the coaching team. The company’s logo is displayed prominently on the club’s kits and training gear, pitch side hoardings, events as well as on its social media channels.

The agreement between both parties allows for joint events in which TeamAtlas employees and their families can utilise Melita’s premises in Pembroke for children and adult tournaments. A number of Atlas football festivals for children from various clubs were organised in the past years.

During the signing of the sponsorship agreement, Matthew von Brockdorff, managing director and CEO of Atlas Insurance, said: “We are proud and honoured to be again supporting Melita FC, a team with a competitive drive, winning mentality and that nurtures its own talent.”

He added: “On behalf of Atlas, I congratulate the club for winning the National Amateur League and the well-deserved promotion to the Challenge League achieved recently, with 12 wins out of 12 matches. This achievement is particularly significant as the team is made up of 20 home-grown Melita FC players.”

“We believe in supporting sports, including football, as part of our promotion of a healthy lifestyle. Apart from Melita FC, we also sponsor the Malta Sports Journalists Association in the Atlas Youth Athlete of the Month Award, which recognises the achievements of our young athletes across all disciplines,” said Von Brockdorff.

Andrew Naudi, president of Melita FC, thanked Atlas Insurance for its continued support: “Melita Football Club is a household name in football circles in Malta, and we are extremely privileged and honoured that Atlas Insurance has decided to renew and improve its sponsorship agreement with the club, as our main sponsor. We strongly believe that Atlas shares our same values and objectives, hence why this renewed sponsorship will further strengthen the club for challenges that lie ahead. Thank you Atlas!”