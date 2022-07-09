Atlas Insurance is once again supporting the APS Summer Festival which is being held at the University of Malta campus between July 20 and 31.

This is the festival’s third edition and the second edition that Atlas is sponsoring the event.

“We are pleased that by extening our support, we are helping to provide a platform which gives opportunities to artists and performers across a variety of genres,” Matthew von Brockdorff, managing director and CEO of Atlas Insurance, said at the launch of the festival.

“We are committed to contributing to the community in which we operate, through our various initiatives in the areas of sustainability, heritage, sports and well-being – and, in this case, the arts and culture which are an important cornerstone of our overall ESG strategy and very much in line with our purpose beyond profit.”

He added that the involvement of Atlas started during the pandemic and in doing so the company firmly supported Maltese customers, businesses and artists.

“As we adapt to the new normal, we are proud to have renewed our support this year, in very different circumstances, but with the same objective of celebrating culture and promoting artistic talent,” he said, while congratulating APS Bank for organising this festival.

Held under the artistic direction of Annalisa Schembri, the festival celebrates diversity. It will feature headline acts such as the Beangrowers, The New Victorians, Qamar-Qabar and Kantera, as well as the Malta Philarmonic Orchestra. A number of international acts will also feature in the programme.

For more information, visit the APS Bank’s Summer Festival website https://apsbank.com.mt/aps-summer-festival-2022.