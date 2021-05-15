Atlas Insurance was the sponsor of the Digital Marketing Innovation Award, which was awarded to Candid! during the JAYE (Junior Achievement Young Enterprise) Finals and Awards Night on May 9.

Candid! won the award for their exceptional performance in the field of digital marketing innovation, which is considered a crucial element in any successful business strategy. This young enterprise group is made up of four St Aloysius College students who sought to introduce Malta’s first-ever biodegradable phone cover.

Atlas Insurance has been supporting JAYE since 2013.

The company’s business development and marketing manager David Cassar ran specialised workshops for participating students about the impor­tance of market research as well as the ever-growing, multi-faceted aspects of digital marketing.

Cassar said Atlas Insurance made it a point to support youths achieve their full potential, in their personal journeys to becoming successful and upstanding citizens tomorrow. He said the sponsorship of one of JAYE’s awards is one of several youth support programmes Atlas has in place. He referred to internships offered by Atlas Insurance which help bolster students’ professional and personal careers, as well as The Atlas Youth Athlete of the month which recognises the exceptional performances of young sportspersons.

The Digital Marketing Innovation Award was sponsored and awarded by Atlas Insurance PCC Ltd. The JAYE Finals & Awards Night were the culmination of an eight-month entrepreneurial journey for students participating in the post-secondary Company Programme and tertiary level StartUp Programme.