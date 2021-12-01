Atlas Insurance has made a financial contribution to Hospice Malta in support of their campaign to raise funds for the completion of the St Michael Hospice Project in Santa Venera.

The company is one of various organisations and individuals who have responded to Hospice Malta’s call to support the development St Michael Hospice, which is currently being refurbished and which will consist of a new palliative care centre with 16 single bedrooms to cater for the increased demand of Hospice Malta’s services.

The present community services will also be expanded and outpatient clinics will be introduced. The newly refurbished building in Santa Venera will become the main premises for Hospice Malta.

The voluntary organisation provides and promotes the highest standards of palliative care for people with cancer, motor neuron disease, as well as end of life respiratory, cardiac, renal and liver diseases.

Its aim is to also help and support the patients’ families, as well as sharing knowledge of palliative care by providing educational and developmental programmes for the wider benefit of the community.

The latter will be enhanced by the development of St Michael Hospice, opening opportunities to exchange knowledge with other hospices around Europe and beyond.

Matthew von Brockdorff, managing director and CEO of Atlas Insurance, presented the donation to Kenneth Delia, CEO of Hospice Malta, at Atlas’s Ta’ Xbiex offices, during which they discussed the progress of the project and the challenges Hospice Malta faces.

“We wholeheartedly support Hospice Malta in making this project a reality. St Michael Hospice will make a big difference for patients and their families and it will further enhance the already established palliative community services provided by Hospice for the past 32 years.

“Atlas believes that Hospice Malta plays an important part in the chain of support for people living with serious illnesses, as well as their relatives,” von Brockdorff said.

Over the years, Atlas has participated in various fundraising activities organised by Hospice Malta and has also offered support through employees’ own fundraising drives and donations made directly by the company.

Atlas has also been very active in the community through initiatives aimed at raising awareness on physical and mental health well-being, such as the company’s recent Mental Health Awareness Month, as well as through its support of the Health & Wellness Committee at the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry.