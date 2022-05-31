Atlas Insurance once again sponsored the Digital Marketing Innovation Award at this year’s edition of the JAYE (Junior Achievement Young Enterprise) Awards Night held on May 14.

The award was presented to Easybeads, who provided customisable, environmentally friendly bracelets which raise awareness and help alleviate stress and anxiety problems.

The students behind Easybeads carried out diligent market research before developing a strong digital strategy and online presence.

Runners-up for the Digital Marketing Innovation Award were Apollo and Stylic.

“Atlas Insurance has supported the Junior Achievement Young Enterprise since 2013 as part of our commitment to provide learning opportunities for youths, which equips them with the skills they need to flourish and start their careers,” said David Cassar, business development and marketing manager at Atlas Insurance, who presented the award.

Cassar also noted that this award reflects the importance of digital marketing, which allows companies to engage specific audiences and build customer loyalty. He said it was a platform through which companies could stand out from the rest, capture people’s attention and give their brand a sense of personality and unique style.

Atlas Insurance has always been impressed with projects that have emerged from the JAYE programme over the years, and throughout the past months, the company received several well-thought-out marketing strategies from which to select a winner.

Digital marketing and innovation was part of the JAYE finals and awards night, which ended an eight-month company programme that offers post-secondary school students the chance to propose business ideas and turn them into a reality by the end of the academic year.