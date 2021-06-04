Atlas Insurance has added COVID-19 to its travel insurance pro­duct offer. This will ensure that travellers insured with Atlas will be covered in relation to certain COVID-19-related difficulties.

Such cover is available under the Atlas Travelpak policy at no additional cost to the regular premium and is intended to provide coverage in circumstances of cancellations and other eventualities due to a number of circumstances resulting from COVID-19.

“With several countries achieving encouraging results in the fight against COVID-19, it is only normal that people are now starting to consider their travel plans again,” said Matthew von Brockdorff, managing director and CEO of Atlas Insurance PCC Ltd.

The Atlas COVID-19 cover will allow travellers to claim any cancellation expenses if they contract COVID-19 in the 14 days before they are due to travel. Travellers will also be covered if they will be denied boarding if showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 cover will also allow travellers to claim expenses for a missed departure due to an unusually long delay for results to be received, or cancellations due to a close relative, travelling companion or host abroad contracting COVID-19.

Travellers are also covered if they are forced to quarantine or hospitalised due to COVID-19 while abroad.

For more information, visit www.atlas.com.mt/insurance/travel/, call 2343 5363 or e-mail insure@atlas.com.mt.