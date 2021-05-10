Atlas Insurance underlined the various benefits of corporate wellness during a webinar which was organised in collabo­ration with the Health and Wellness Committee of the Malta Chamber on May 6.

The event, which was addressed by leading professionals in the field, was chaired by Catherine Calleja, managing director at Atlas Healthcare and chair of the Health and Wellness Committee.

The aim of the programme was to show that wellness has a measurable effect on engagement and productivity at work. Cathy Peric, a psychotherapist with a focus on resilience, focused on particular aspects of wellness and how they have been shown to improve work performance and create a safe place for employees to flourish. And Kerry Paterson, from ICAS International, followed up with a very practical demonstration on how to set up a successful wellness programme at work and measure results.

The final speaker was Ian Pisani, director of J&C Pisani and a member of the Health and Wellness Committee, who focused on the particular wellness challenges in a family business environment and mitigation strategies to thrive in the family business paradigm.

Concluding the webinar, Calleja said: “We truly believe that employee wellness has a direct contribution to the success of any venture and as such should be a priority for any employer or leader.”

She noted how Atlas Healthcare had partnered with ICAS International, which provides unlimited telephone access to psychologists for employees and their families, as well as local face-to-face counselling, legal and financial helplines and support for HR and line managers.

