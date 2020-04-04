Atlas Insurance is committed to its clients, employees and shareholders and is doing its utmost to continue operating on a business as usual basis during the COVID-19 pandemic, while ensuring that the directives and guidelines issued by the Maltese health authorities are adhered to.

Atlas’ primary concern is the health and welfare of its people and clients. For the past few weeks, Atlas has implemented various measures to combat the spread of the virus in Malta. Atlas employees are not meeting clients face-to-face for the time being and the majority of employees are working remotely from their homes.

Atlas believes it has an important role to play in its employees’ well-being and work-life balance, especially within the current context. In fact, the in-house wellness classes have been moved online to ensure employees remain fit and mentally healthy during this challenging period.

The Atlas team is receiving regular management communications and updates on how to stay safe and healthy, as well as on how to adapt to new ways of working. Atlas employees have been given the necessary resources, tools and training to be able to work from home effectively.