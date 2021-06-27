Seven participants have already taken home a UEFA Euro 2020 Uniforia official match ball, after they participated and won the daily ‘Atlas Matchday Moments’ competition which Atlas insurance is currently holding in collaboration with TVMSport.

The competition is asking football fans to choose their favourite moment of every match day, in order to win a Uniforia official match ball – the exact same ball which is used during the tournament and which retails at €140.

The UEFA Euro 2020 has just concluded the group stage, but the memorable moments have been abundant and beautiful. Spectacular long-distance goals, and equally spectacular saves provided for a riveting tournament so far, as fans finally returned to the stadia.

Italy fans enjoyed seeing their favourite team sailing through to the second phase uncharacteristically unfazed, while England scraped through to the second round much to the chagrin of their fans.

But probably the stand-out moment of the tournament so far was Denmark’s Christian Eriksen’s shocking medical emergency right in front of the world, leading to a beautiful display of sportsmanship as tributes from teammates and opponents alike came pouring in, and the fairy-tale-like qualification to the second round.

In order to win with ‘Atlas Matchday Moments’, fans need to tune in every day on TVMSport and follow the post-match discussion, during which three most memorable moments of the match day are shown. The following day, Atlas will post these moments on its Facebook page and fans will be invited to vote for one using reactions. In the evening, during TVMSport, the winning moment of the previous match day will be announced, and a fan will be chosen at random from all the voters.

Hundreds of hopeful fans have already participated in the competition. A total of 22 lucky winners will take home the unique match ball – a great memento of a special edition of the tournament which is taking place a year late due to COVID-19, yet still carrying 2020 in the name.

‘Atlas Matchday Moments’ is the latest initiative by Atlas Insurance in a series that promotes sports of all kinds to a wide audience.

Through the Atlas Young Athlete of the Month, the sponsorship of Melita FC and other initiatives, Atlas Insurance underlines the importance of sportsmanship, as the competitive determination of athletes inspires more people to be successful in all aspects of life.