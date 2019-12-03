Atlas Healthcare launched the ICAS employee assistance programme to its intermediaries during an event organised purposely for its network. The aim of the event was to introduce participants to the service, so that going forward, they would be able to promote the service with their corporate clients.

ICAS International is a leading global provider of employee assistance programmes, health and well-being services and critical incident support. ICAS delivers a high level of service through a network of international offices and strategic partners, covering over 200 countries and territories.

The topic ‘Optimal Engagement – Maximum Energy: an introduction to Employee Assistance Programmes’ was presented by Wiebke Welgemoed, chief operating officer, ICAS International, who was in Malta for this event.

Attendees were welcomed by Catherine Calleja, managing director of Atlas Healthcare.

“In the corporate context, employee well-being, or lack of it, can lead to higher employee turnover and loss of productivity. ICAS employee assistance programmes offer a 24/7 telephone support system for employees – reducing absenteeism, staff turnover and healthcare costs and increasing productivity and engagement,” she explained.

Welgemoed explained how EAPs fuel highly effective workplaces. As our lives get busier, mental health issues such as anxiety and depression are on the increase.

Such issues can spill over into our work lives, making people unhappy and less productive. Through these services, employees can find support in various aspects of their lives, and not just the work-related ones.

She described the services being provided in Malta, including 24/7 counselling support, financial and legal helplines and even manager support. These services are all provided with full confidentiality for the employees who choose to pick up the phone when they need assistance.

Welgemoed is a licensed counselling psychologist with over 15 years’ experience in the EAP field. Her background includes psychological clinical work, client services management, research, training and consulting, strategic planning, and operations management.

As the COO of ICAS International, she is responsible for the design, implementation and oversight of all business operations. This includes the clinical, client services and business intelligence teams within the company as well as global network of operations.