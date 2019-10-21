Atlas Group employees are dressing down throughout the whole month of October to promote mental health awareness. In addition, they are proudly sporting mental health badges all month long to project the importance of mental health in all aspects of life.

World Mental Health Day was celebrated on October 10.

“Atlas believes that more awareness is required in the organisation and society in general, and the company has extended the mental health awareness campaign throughout the month of October,” said Jackie Attard Montalto, Atlas marketing and HR manager.

“We will be sharing messages all month with colleagues and on our Facebook page on mental health topics like stress management, work-life balance and the importance of exercise to stay healthy – both mentally and physically,” she said.

Atlas will also be holding information sessions for its colleagues related to mindfulness and on building emotional resilience in children, especially for employees who are parents.

“This October, we hope to raise awareness about the importance of taking care of your mental health. Our message this month is that mental health matters. Often, people with mental health feel embarrassed or hold back from seeking the help they need. Ideally, we reach a level of acceptance and awareness where seeking help for mental issues is no different to seeking help for physical ones. If we have back pain, we feel no shame in seeing a doctor about it. So why do we feel any different when it comes to stress, anxiety or burnout?” explained Attard Montalto.

As part of Atlas’ continuous effort to support employees, the company introduced ICAS services earlier this year, a unique 24/7 support system for employees and their families, which gives them access to master’s level clinicians, local legal and financial help-lines and local face-to-face counselling.